KULAI, March 6 — A motorcyclist was killed in a collision involving three vehicles at a traffic light intersection along Kilometre 42 of Jalan Johor Bahru-Air Hitam here yesterday morning, according to Sinar Harian.

Kulai district police chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee told the Malay-language daily that the incident was reported at around 11.30am through the traffic complaints counter at the district police headquarters (IPD) in Kulai.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the accident involved a four-wheel drive vehicle and two motorcycles,” he was quoted as saying.

“The collision occurred when the four-wheel drive, driven by a 41-year-old local man, failed to stop as the traffic light turned red.

“As a result, the vehicle rammed into two motorcycles ridden by a 42-year-old local man and a 44-year-old local woman.”

The male motorcyclist suffered severe head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene, while the female motorcyclist sustained minor injuries to her legs and arms, he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for causing death by reckless and dangerous driving.

Tan also urged witnesses or anyone with information about the incident to contact Traffic Investigation Officer Inspector Mohamad Firdaus Mustaffa at 011-26081008 to assist in the investigation, according to Sinar Harian.