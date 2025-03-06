KUALA LUMPUR, March 6 — Former Malaysian ambassador to the US, Datuk Seri Mohamed Nazri Aziz, has praised the people of Sabah and Sarawak for embodying the true spirit of a multiracial Malaysia and urged Malays in the peninsula to follow their example.

“This country is not just for Malays and Muslims. It is multiracial and multireligious. We cannot speak as if we only represent the Malays and Muslims,” Nazri was quoted as saying in a report published by Free Malaysia Today.

He made these remarks when asked about Malaysia’s political direction and the growing influence of political Islam.

According to Nazri, Sabahans and Sarawakians have a stronger sense of national identity, running their states as Malaysians regardless of racial or religious background.

“In Sabah and Sarawak, they run their states as Malaysians. They remain Malaysian regardless of their background and can live together. We should follow them,” he said.

In contrast, he criticised many Malays in the peninsula for prioritising race over nationality, only calling themselves Malaysians when politically convenient, particularly during elections to attract non-Malay votes.

These individuals, he said, are “fake Malaysians.”

“I do not agree that this country is a Malay country. (National sports icons) (Datuk) Nicol David and (Datuk) Lee Chong Wei did not compete internationally as Chinese or Indian. They played for Malaysia,” he added.

Nazri also voiced strong opposition to the continued presence of fugitive Indian preacher and televangelist Zakir Naik in Malaysia.

“He had problems in India and came here. And he wants to tell us how to be Muslims and how we should interact with non-Muslims.

“Don’t tell me (how to be a Malay-Muslim). I was born here. The reality has always been that we are multiracial and multireligious,” he said, noting that he has a good relationship with non-Muslim Malaysians.

On February 21, the Home Ministry confirmed that there was no ban preventing Naik from delivering public sermons in Malaysia.

Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail said a previous ban imposed in 2019 had since been lifted.

Naik has been evading Indian authorities since 2016 after being accused of making hate speeches and laundering money.

Indian authorities linked his speeches to a 2016 attack in Dhaka, Bangladesh, that left 29 dead.

In June 2019, India’s external affairs ministry confirmed that a formal request for Naik’s extradition had been made to Malaysia, with legal proceedings still ongoing.

That same month, an Indian court ordered Naik to appear in person for a case.

Naik is believed to be residing in Putrajaya after being granted asylum in Malaysia in 2018.