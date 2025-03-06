BANTING, March 6 — Police have not ruled out the possibility that illegal electronic waste (e-waste) processing activities raided under Op Hazard nationwide are linked to organised crime syndicates, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail.

He said that although investigations under Op Hazard began under the Firearms Act 1960, police expect to uncover something bigger.

“Police are investigating the possibility of organised crime or national security elements being involved. I will leave it to the police’s expertise to determine the direction of this investigation,” he said.

He told reporters this after surveying the illegal e-waste processing premises in Teluk Panglima Garang here today. It was raided during Op Hazard on Feb 15, leading to the discovery of almost 50 tonnes of shell casings, bullets and live ammunition.

Saifuddin Nasution said the investigation into the case is ongoing and the intelligence reports indicate that there are still illegal e-waste processing premises in operation and that they are now under scrutiny.

“I received a preliminary briefing from (Selangor police chief) Datuk Hussein Omar Khan at Bukit Aman two days ago and the investigation is showing very positive developments.

“However, I will not announce any findings for now so as not to interfere with the investigation,” he said.

Saifuddin Nasution added that police are also hunting for a foreigner believed to be one of the owners of the illegal e-waste processing companies involved, besides confirming the total value of seizures from these operations since last year is estimated at RM3.9 billion.

He said the country’s laws under the supervision of the Department of Environment only allow the processing of domestic waste and the licenses issued are only for processing domestic waste sources.

“I understand that over 50 licences have been granted to entrepreneurs.

“However, if the source of the waste comes from abroad, it is not provided for in the law, making this type of e-waste processing activity illegal,” he said. — Bernama