KOTA KINABALU, March 5 — The status of Datuk Peter Anthony as Melalap assemblyman has yet to be determined despite the Kuala Lumpur Court of Appeal upholding his conviction yesterday, said Datuk Seri Panglima Kadzim M Yahya.

Speaking to reporters here today, the Sabah State Assembly Speaker confirmed that under Article 17(1)(e) of the Sabah State Constitution, any state assemblyman convicted of an offence by a federal court and sentenced to at least one year in prison or fined a minimum of RM2,000 would be disqualified from holding office.

However, he noted that this provision must be considered alongside other relevant sections of the Sabah State Constitution regarding the disqualification of an assemblyman.

“As such, the status of YB Peter Anthony as the representative for N35 Melalap will only be determined once all relevant legal provisions have been fulfilled,” Kadzim said. — The Borneo Post

MORE TO COME