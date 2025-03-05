GEORGE TOWN, March 5 — The Penang Port Commission (PPC) anticipates strong growth in its port operations this year, following consistent upward trends recorded in 2024.

PPC chairman Datuk Yeoh Soon Hin said Penang Port had maintained a strong performance despite challenges such as the Red Sea Crisis and international geopolitical instability last year.

“Penang Port recorded a 0.77 per cent growth in cargo handling, with a total of 32.33 million freight weight tonnes handled in 2024,” he said, adding that the port has seen consistent growth since 2021.

He noted a 31.18 per cent increase in vessel calls, with 4,653 ships docking at the port last year.

On ferry services, Yeoh said passenger numbers reached 2.87 million in 2024, boosted by the introduction of new ferries and upgraded ferry terminals.

Yeoh, who recently chaired the second PPC board meeting for 2025, said these upward trends are expected to continue this year.

He added that significant investments in Kedah (RM45.8 billion) and Penang (RM32 billion) last year would further bolster port operations.

“Notably, Kulim Hi-Tech Park in Kedah has attracted new multinational corporations, which is expected to enhance Penang Port’s performance in the future,” he said.

PPC will also continue upgrading terminal facilities to meet international operational standards and improve port efficiency, Yeoh added.