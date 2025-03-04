SHAH ALAM, March 4 — Sultan of Selangor Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah received business zakat (tithe) amounting to over RM13.2 million from six state-owned companies in Selangor yesterday.

The six companies are Kumpulan Perangsang Selangor Berhad with RM3.4 million, Kumpulan Worldwide Holdings Berhad (RM2.9 million), and Selangor State Development Corporation (PKNS) (RM2.6 million).

Additionally, Menteri Besar Selangor Incorporated contributed RM1.9 million, Permodalan Negeri Selangor Berhad (RM1.2 million), and Central Spectrum (M) Sdn Bhd (RM1.03 million).

Sultan Sharafuddin accepted the zakat when attending the breaking of fast event at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque.

His Royal Highness, who arrived at 6.30 pm, was welcomed by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, State Secretary Datuk Dr Ahmad Fadzli Ahmad Tajuddin, and the Selangor Islamic Religious Council chairman Datuk Salehuddin Saidin.

At the same event, Sultan Sharafuddin also accepted a waqf donation worth RM401,986.55 from the Shah Alam City Council (MBSA) and the Tabung Infaq Jariah Umat Islam Selangor (TIJARI).

MBSA presented a mock cheque of RM50,000, while TIJARI contributed RM351,986.55 for the purpose of the TIJARI Education Development.

His Royal Highness also accepted the donation of the Mobile Dental Clinic from Wakaf Selangor Muamalat.

The Sultan of Selangor also presented Hari Raya donations to 434 recipients, consisting of the poor, asnaf and converts, with each recipient receiving RM500. The total amount of the donations was RM217,000.

Sultan Sharafuddin then graciously broke his fast and performed the Maghrib, Isyak, and Tarawih prayers together with the people. — Bernama