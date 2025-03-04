PM calls for tact on religious matters after Astro suspends staff over Thaipusam remarks

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today cautioned the public against acting insensitively about religious matters, especially when it concerns someone of a different faith.

His statement was delivered by his senior press secretary Tunku Nashrul Abaidah after Astro radio channel presenters on Era FM made remarks concerning Thaipusam on air.



“The prime minister has cautioned all parties and emphasised that any actions or speech touching on 3R issues will only undermine national harmony and should not be repeated,” Nashrul said in this evening’s Facebook Live briefing through the Prime Minister’s Office’s account.

He reminded everyone to avoid 3R – which stands for race, religion, and royalty – topics in all forms, whether through statements or in action, and to prioritise mutual respect and compassion.

Anwar reminded Malaysians to uphold principles of the Rukun Negara, Nashrul added.

Astro has since suspended three presenters on the ‘3 Pagi Era’ programme following public backlash over a video shared on radio channel Era FM’s social media platforms.

The company announced that Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jazmin John Louis Jeffri, and Radin Amir Affendy will not go on air pending an internal investigation into the matter.

Astro subsequently suspended two more staff following an internal inquiry and a meeting with the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission.

The video that has since been removed from Astro’s platforms was said to have shown one of its announcers, Azad — popularly called Pak Azad — mocking the way Hindu devotees enter a trance while fulfilling their vows.

His colleagues, which seemed to have been taken inside the radio station’s studio, were heard shouting “Vel, Vel!” and laughing hysterically at Azad’s antics.

The word in Tamil, refers to the spear of the Hindu deity Lord Murugan, and devotees often chant it to express their devotion and prayers.

Prior to the suspensions, Era FM posted a video featuring Azad, Nabil and Radin, apologising for their antics.



