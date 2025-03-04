KOTA BHARU, March 4 — The Malaysian Army detained a Pakistani man for trying to slip through the Malaysia-Thailand border in Tanah Merah.

The Malaysian 2nd Infantry Division Command said in a statement yesterday that the illegal immigrant was detained at 1.20 am when an army operations team detected two men riding a motorcycle towards an unauthorised entry point along the Sungai Golok on the Malaysian side of the border.

“Both men tried to escape but the operations team managed to detain one while the other managed to escape to Thailand by crossing Sungai Golok,” the statement read.

During the inspection, the man claimed that he had been working in Penang since 20244 but there was no record of him entering Malaysia legally in his international passport and that his journey out of Malaysia was managed by the man who escaped.

The man was found to be carrying a tourist pass to Thailand valid till May 7, 2025, a mobile phone, several personal effects, along with the motorcycle believed to belong to the man who escaped.

The seized items were valued at RM5,959 and the man was handed over to the Tanah Merah district police office for further investigation under Section 5(2) of the Immigration Act 1959/63. — Bernama