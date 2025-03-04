KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Police have received six reports regarding a viral video showing three radio hosts from an Astro-owned station allegedly mocking a religious ritual.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain said one of the reports was lodged by a 44-year-old engineer who came across the video on Facebook.

“The complainant claimed that several individuals were seen shouting ‘Vel Vel’ while another person was dancing. He lodged the report as the video content was deemed to touch on racial sensitivities and mock the Hindu religion,” he said when contacted today.

Razarudin said police checks found that the radio station had removed the video.

“The video garnered 95,400 views and 204 shares before it was taken down,” he added.

The case is being investigated under Section 298 of the Penal Code for acts that cause disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will on religious grounds, as well as Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998 for the improper use of network facilities or services.

The individuals involved have issued an official apology via the Era FM Facebook page.

Earlier, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) had been directed to conduct a detailed investigation into the incident.

Astro and the radio station’s management have been summoned to the MCMC headquarters to provide a full explanation.

Meanwhile, the radio station’s management, Astro Audio, announced that the three radio hosts – Nabil Ahmad, Azad Jasmin and Radin, have been suspended from going on air pending an internal investigation.

Astro Audio expressed regret over the incident and reaffirmed its commitment to addressing the matter seriously. — Bernama