JOHOR BARU, March 4 — Three members of the Adik Mamat gang, including the son of a Datuk, pleaded not guilty in the Sessions and Magistrate’s Courts here today to charges of gang robbery, possession of firearms, and possession of an imitation firearm last month.

The three individuals faced six joint and separate charges.

In the Sessions Court, Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail heard charges against Mohamad Haidar Abdullah, 34, and N. Klement Raj, 38, who were jointly accused of committing gang robbery involving property belonging to Hon Chong Seng.

The pair were alleged to have robbed Hon of RM3,500 in cash, an iPhone XS Max, an iPhone 13 Pro Max, an automated teller machine (ATM) card, a driving licence, an identity card, and a wallet.

The charges were filed under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery, which carries a maximum jail term of 20 years and whipping upon conviction.

Separately, Mohamad Haidar was also charged with unlawful possession of a firearm — a black Sig Sauer pistol with a black holster — at a house in Jalan Rahmat, Kampung Melayu Majidee, at 1.05pm on February 17.

This offence falls under Section 8 of the Firearms (Increased Penalties) Act 1971, which provides for a prison sentence of up to 14 years and whipping not exceeding six strokes.

Deputy public prosecutors Amirah Tasnim Saleh and Nur Diyana Zubir handled the case, while National Legal Aid Foundation counsel Nur Zafirah Norizan represented Mohamad Haidar.

Judge Ahmad Kamal denied bail for the three accused and set April 10 for mention and the submission of documents.

In a separate Sessions Court, Judge Che Wan Zaidi Che Wan Ibrahim presided over additional charges against Mohamad Haidar and Klement Raj, who were accused of jointly committing gang robbery against another victim, Chem Sooi Tea.

They were alleged to have stolen RM650 in cash, an ATM card, and an identity card in front of a coffee shop at Jalan Sutera 3, Taman Sentosa, at 5am on February 14.

Judge Che Wan Zaidi granted bail at RM10,000 for each accused with conditions, including surrendering their passports, reporting to the nearest police station once a month, and refraining from interfering with witnesses.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Fadilah Johanuddin prosecuted the case, while lawyer K. Muthiah represented Klement Raj. The court also set April 10 for mention and the submission of documents.

Meanwhile, in the Magistrate’s Court, another alleged member of the Adik Mamat gang, Muhammad Zul Syamsi Datuk Johari, 38, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate A. Shaarmini to a charge of possessing an imitation firearm.

The offence allegedly took place at a house on Jalan Rahmat, Kampung Melayu Majidee, at 1.35pm on February 17.

The charge was made under Section 36(1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year, a fine of up to RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Fatihah Mohd Nizam prosecuted the case. Muhammad Zul Syamsi was unrepresented.

Magistrate A. Shaarmini set March 20 for mention and the submission of documents.