PUTRAJAYA, March 3 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed today that former prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri is one of the key suspects in an ongoing corruption investigation involving hundreds of millions of ringgit in government funds.

This marks the first time the anti-graft body had named the Bera MP and Umno leader as a suspect.

"In this matter I can state that he is a suspect,” Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki told reporters here, referring to Ismail Sabri.

The MACC revealed last month that it is probing allegations of power abuse and embezzlement of public money used to fund the Ismail administration’s publicity drive, leading to the arrest of four aides to Ismail.

The agency did not clarify then if the former prime minister is a witness or was directly involved.

