PUTRAJAYA, March 2 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has launched an investigation into former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob over allegations of corruption and money laundering.

In a statement released today, the MACC said the probe focuses on expenditure and fund allocations for promotional and publicity purposes during Ismail Sabri’s tenure in office.

The investigation is being carried out under the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 and the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

The former prime minister was ordered to declare his assets under Section 36(1) of the MACC Act on December 11, 2024, with the official declaration on February 10, 2025.

Based on new intelligence, the MACC has arrested four senior officers who served under Ismail Sabri. Searches were later conducted at their residences and three other premises suspected of being used as “safe houses”.

Authorities have seized approximately RM170 million in cash across multiple international currencies, including Baht, Riyal, Pound Sterling, Won, Euro, Swiss Franc, and Yuan. Additionally, 16 kilogrammes of pure gold bullion, valued at nearly RM7 million, were confiscated.

Ismail Sabri was questioned by the MACC on February 19, and investigators have not ruled out summoning him again for further inquiries. The commission has also identified around 10 witnesses who will be called to assist with the investigation in the coming weeks.

The MACC stressed that the investigation is being conducted independently and professionally, in full compliance with the law.