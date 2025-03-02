KUALA PILAH, March 2 — The Negeri Sembilan Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) captured a male black panther weighing 47.5 kilogrammes in Kampung Tumang, Johol today.

State Perhilitan director Faizal Izham Pikri said efforts to capture the animal had been ongoing for the past three years following complaints from villagers about its presence.

He said his team received information that the black panther had entered a tiger trap in the area at 7.40am today.

“Perhilitan staff arrived at the scene at 9 am and found a male black panther that had sustained injuries to its face after being caught in the tiger trap. A veterinarian from Perhilitan confirmed that the panther had injuries on its face and neck,” he said in a statement today.

He added that, according to records, three different black panther traps had previously been set up at the location, but the animal had proved elusive.

Faizal said that footage from cameras around the black panther traps indicated the animal had previously tried to enter a trap baited with a goat but was unsuccessful due to its large size.

“So, we decided to set up a tiger trap to capture the black panther, which ultimately entered the trap after three years,” he added.

He said the animal would be taken to the National Wildlife Rescue Centre (NWRC) for treatment before being released back into the wild. — Bernama