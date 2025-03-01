JOHOR BARU, March 1 – The Johor Baru Car-Free Morning will take a break this month with the start of Ramadan tomorrow, and is set to resume on April 13.

Johor Baru mayor Datuk Mohd Haffiz Ahmad also announced that OCBC Bank (M) Bhd has returned as the main sponsor for the second consecutive year, providing additional support to the eco-friendly programme.

“In addition to its initial sponsorship of 100 bicycles for the public to use for free, the bank has sponsored another 100 bicycles this year,” he said in a statement issued by the Johor Baru City Council (MBJB) cited by The Star.

The event is organised by Multigreen Events Sdn Bhd in collaboration with MBJB. The company also manages the Kuala Lumpur Car-Free Morning initiative.

Mohd Haffiz said participation remains high, with over 1,500 people attending each session to enjoy car-free roads for recreational activities.

The event is held every second Sunday of the month, starting at the MBJB Building on Jalan Dato Onn and passing through key city roads.

It offers a 5km route of closed roads from 7am to 9am, allowing participants to cycle, run, skateboard or walk without traffic interference.

The route offers views of landmarks such as Sungai Segget, Johor Ancient Temple, Gurdwara Sahib Johor Baru, Sultan Ibrahim Building and the Persada Johor International Convention Centre.



