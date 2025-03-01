IPOH, March 1 — Four men, aged between 25 and 50, were arrested by the police on suspicion of breaking into and committing an armed robbery at a factory that serves as a garage for a courier company in Jelapang yesterday.

Acting Ipoh police chief Supt Mohamad Sajidan Abdul Sukor said the arrest was possible due to the swift action of the police after receiving a report on the incident from the company’s supervisor, a 37-year-old local man.

He said the police also seized several items, including four cutters, cable, a pair of gloves, a remote control key and a Ford Ranger truck.

“Urine tests conducted on the suspects, all locals, found them positive for methamphetamine and all of them also have criminal records, including for drug-related offences,” he said in a statement today.

Mohamad Sajidan said the police have obtained an order to remand the suspects for five days starting today.

The remand order, which expires on March 5, was issued by the Ipoh Magistrate for investigation under Section 395/397 of the Penal Code for armed robbery. — Bernama