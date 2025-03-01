KUALA LUMPUR, March 1 — A 10-year-old boy was injured after being hit by a sports utility vehicle (SUV) while crossing the road near his school at Jalan Persiaran Fajar in Subang Bestari, Selangor, yesterday afternoon.

Sungai Buloh district police chief Supt Mohd Hafiz Muhammad Nor said the accident occurred at 12.15pm when the SUV failed to stop while a People’s Volunteer Corps (RELA) member was assisting pupils in crossing the road.

“The pupil suffered injuries to his left cheek and is currently receiving treatment at a nearby hospital.

“The SUV driver, a 66-year-old man, surrendered at the police station approximately five hours after the incident, while the RELA member on duty has been called in to provide a statement,” he said in a statement today.

Mohd Hafiz added that police would engage with the school administration to address safety concerns and prevent similar incidents.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Witnesses or those with information are urged to contact Insp Che Hassan Ambok at 013-394 0423 or the Sungai Buloh District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-6156 1222.

A social media post on the incident went viral yesterday, alleging that the SUV driver had scolded the victim before leaving the scene. — Bernama