KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has issued a warning for thunderstorms, heavy rain and strong winds in several states until 9 pm today.

In a statement at 5.15 pm, MetMalaysia said the bad weather is expected to affect Perlis, Kedah and Penang (Seberang Perai Utara, Seberang Perai Tengah and Seberang Perai Selatan), as well as Perak.

Kelantan (Jeli and Gua Musang), Pahang (Cameron Highlands, Lipis, Raub, Bentong and Temerloh), Selangor, the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur and Putrajaya, will also be affected.

Also listed are Negeri Sembilan (Jelebu, Jempol, and Tampin), Melaka, and Johor (Tangkak, Muar, Batu Pahat, Kluang, Pontian, Kulai, and Johor Bahru).

In Sarawak, the affected areas are Sri Aman, Sarikei (Julau), Sibu, Mukah, Kapit, Bintulu (Tatau and Sebauh), Miri (Beluru and Marudi) and Limbang. — Bernama