PUTRAJAYA, Feb 28 — Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said the government hopes the public will respect the legal process and refrain from disputing or debating the royal addendum regarding former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s pardon.

In a media briefing today, Fahmi expressed his hope that the public will allow the process to proceed without interference.

“The former Agong mentioned that the addendum which is going through the legal process should be respected and he is asking that we do not continue to debate it,” he said.

Earlier, Pahang Ruler Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah also urged all parties to cease debating a royal addendum.

Speaking at the Himpunan Pahang Bermunajat Raja Berdaulat gathering at the Sultan Ahmad 1 State Mosque, he called for restraint to prevent unnecessary confusion and disputes.

In February 2024, the Federal Territories Pardons Board — chaired by Al-Sultan Abdullah — halved Najib’s sentence from his SRC International trial conviction to six years.

Najib subsequently claimed that Al-Sultan Abdullah had also issued a “royal addendum” for him to serve the remaining sentence under house arrest.

While the existence of the royal addendum has yet to be officially confirmed, Najib’s legal team produced a letter from the comptroller of the Pahang royal household that Al-Sultan Abdullah, who was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong when he chaired the meeting on Najib’s pardon, had issued such an order.