GEORGE TOWN, Feb 28 — Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow was reappointed as Penang Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman for the 2024-2026 term during its annual general meeting here yesterday.

The new Penang PH leadership lineup consists of 33 members, with each component party — DAP, PKR and Amanah — represented by 11 members.

PKR vice president Nurul Izzah Anwar retains her position as deputy chairman alongside new Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim Chee Keong and Amanah secretary-general Muhammad Faiz Fadzil.

Ramkarpal Singh (DAP), Dr Zaidi Zakaria (Amanah) and Datuk Dr Mohamad Abdul Hamid (PKR) were appointed as vice-chairmen.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying remains as secretary, while Penang Amanah communications director Muhammad Hamdi Md Nor was appointed treasurer.

Chow said the appointments strengthen cooperation between component parties and reinforces the coalition’s commitment to the people’s welfare and reform agenda, while also highlighting the importance of strengthening ties with Barisan Nasional (BN) to ensure more effective governance.

“We also want to stress that the close cooperation between the component parties DAP, PKR and Amanah, along with Barisan Nasional, will continue to be strengthened to ensure the continuity of effective governance and sustainable development for Penang,” he told a press conference after chairing the meeting at the Penang DAP headquarters here today.

The Penang PH annual meeting, originally scheduled for 2024, was postponed due to scheduling constraints.

Chow also had stepped down as Penang DAP chairman after 25 years, with Sim now taking over the role. — Bernama