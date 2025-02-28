KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 28 — Police have arrested a 45-year-old Bangladeshi man in connection with a viral video showing an act of cruelty against a dog in Senai, Johor.

The suspect was detained to assist in the investigation and will be brought before the Kulai Magistrate’s Court today for a remand application, said Kulai district police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee.

“The police detected a viral video showing an act of cruelty against a dog, which was uploaded by the owner of the Instagram account UPDATEINFO11,” Tan said in a statement.

Authorities launched an investigation after receiving a police report from a 33-year-old local man.

Preliminary findings indicate that the incident occurred on Feb 24 in a shop lot area in Senai.

Police confirmed that the dog is now in stable condition and is being cared for by a local citizen.

The case is being investigated under Section 428 of the Penal Code and Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which is punishable by up to three years in prison and a fine.