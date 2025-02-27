KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 27 — Kelantan has recorded the highest rate of drug abuse in Malaysia, with 1,130 cases per 100,000 residents, according to statistics from the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK).

Other states with high drug abuse rates include Terengganu (974 cases), Perlis (965), Kedah (898), and Penang (803).

Home Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail cited these figures in a written reply to Mohamad Shafizan Haji Kepli (Batang Lupar) who requested details for state-wise drug abuse statistics and the government's plans to expand AADK’s monitoring and prevention activities.

According to Saifuddin, the total number of recorded drug users and addicts in Malaysia in 2024 stood at 192,857 individuals, based on data compiled from the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), AADK, the Ministry of Health (KKM), and private rehabilitation centres.

“Among ethnic groups, Malays account for the highest number of drug users, with 145,877 cases, followed by Indians (14,935), Chinese (14,861), indigenous people of Sabah (9,322), indigenous people of Sarawak (5,530), and others (2,332),” he said.

In terms of overall prevalence, Malaysia's national drug abuse rate is recorded at 566 cases per 100,000 residents, with some states showing significantly higher figures.

Saifuddin said that the government remains committed to combating drug-related issues through enhanced enforcement and rehabilitation programs.

“AADK has made early plans to expand its workforce in line with evolving drug trends and amendments to the Drug Addicts (Treatment and Rehabilitation) Act 1983,” said Saifuddin.

He also highlighted the importance of community engagement in tackling drug abuse, particularly in rural areas.