GEORGE TOWN, Feb 27 — Malaysia and Thailand remain committed to strengthening defence cooperation and joint military training, including through Exercise Cobra Gold.

This commitment was affirmed during Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai’s courtesy call on Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin in conjunction with the ASEAN Defence Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) retreat in Batu Ferringhi today.

According to the Ministry of Defence, both ministers also agreed that ASEAN member states must be strong and united to foster greater regional cooperation.

Meanwhile, Phumtham expressed gratitude to Mohamed Khaled for the close cooperation demonstrated over the years and fully supported Malaysia-Thailand defence ties, including Malaysia’s leadership in hosting ASEAN 2025.

Thailand also pledged support for Malaysia’s organisation of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition 2025 (LIMA 2025) while inviting Malaysia to participate in its Defense & Security 2025 exhibition in Bangkok this November to explore further defence collaboration.

Meanwhile, during a courtesy call by Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Tea Seiha, Cambodia indicated its intention to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on defence to enhance and establish new cooperation with Malaysia in the sector.

According to the Ministry of Defence, Cambodia also expressed full support for Malaysia’s ASEAN and ADMM chairmanship this year, while Malaysia emphasised the importance of ADMM as a key platform for strengthening regional defence cooperation.

Mohamed Khaled also invited Cambodia to participate in LIMA 2025, scheduled to take place from May 20 to 24 in Langkawi, Kedah.

Earlier, Mohamed Khaled also received courtesy calls from his other counterparts, namely Sjafrie Sjamsoeddin of Indonesia, Khamlieng Outhakaisone of Laos, and Dr Eng Ng Hen of Singapore, as well as Vietnamese Deputy Defence Minister Nguyen Tan Cuong and Philippine Secretary of National Defense Gilberto C. Teodoro.

More than 150 delegates from ASEAN member states, including Timor-Leste and the ASEAN Secretariat, attended the retreat, held in conjunction with Malaysia’s ASEAN chairmanship in 2025 under the theme “Inclusivity and Sustainability.”

Malaysia is set to host over 300 ASEAN-related meetings, programmes, and summits throughout this year, making it one of the most active chairmanships the country has held. Malaysia previously held the role in 1977, 1997, 2005, and 2015. — Bernama