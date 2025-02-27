MERSING, Feb 27 — A 33-year-old tourist from the Czech Republic today apologised and was fined RM5,000 by the Mersing Magistrates Court for spray-painting graffiti on a government building last week.

The accused, Brukner Martin, pleaded guilty to defacing the wall of the Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) building in the Mersing Maritime Zone.

He was charged with committing the offence in the town centre at 12.06am on February 23, causing damages worth RM2,000.

According to the case facts, an MMEA staff member discovered traces of spray-painted graffiti on the building wall at 9am on February 23. CCTV footage from the office showed a foreigner committing the act at 12.06am. A police report was subsequently filed.

The charge against Martin was read out in English by an interpreter before Magistrate Nurkhalida Farhana Abu Bakar. The accused confirmed that he understood the charge and pleaded guilty, requesting a lighter sentence as he needed to purchase a return ticket to the Czech Republic.

Martin was charged under Section 427 of the Penal Code for committing mischief and causing damage, which carries a penalty of up to RM5,000 or four months in prison if the fine is not paid.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Afdhallan Shafiq prosecuted the case, while the accused was unrepresented.

The court imposed a RM5,000 fine on Martin, with a default sentence of four months’ imprisonment if unpaid. The accused paid the fine today.

On Wednesday, it was reported that Mersing police had arrested Martin for spray-painting graffiti on building walls in the town. The Kota Tinggi Magistrate’s Court had granted a four-day remand to facilitate investigations.