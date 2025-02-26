PETALING JAYA, Feb 26 — Israeli national Avitan Shalom was sentenced to seven years in prison today after pleading guilty to possessing six firearms and 200 rounds of ammunition without a permit, according to Free Malaysia Today (FMT).

Judge Zaki Salleh handed down the sentence at the Kajang prison court complex after accepting Shalom’s guilty plea to both a primary and alternative charge under Section 8(a) of the Arms Act 1960.

“After considering the accused’s guilty plea, the court sentences him to seven years’ imprisonment for each charge. The sentences will run concurrently from the date of his arrest on March 28, 2024,” Zaki was quoted as saying.

The charges stemmed from a police raid on a hotel room on Jalan Ampang between 6.46pm on March 26 and 6pm on March 28, 2024.

For the primary charge, Shalom was found with 200 rounds of ammunition, including a box of Shell Shock NAS3 9mm ammunition containing eight bullets and three boxes of Bullet Master Co Ltd ammunition with 150 rounds, along with 42 bullets loaded in three firearms.

The alternative charge involved six unlicensed firearms: a Glock 19 USA 9×19, Sig Sauer P3205P, Cougar 8000FT, Glock 17 Gen4 Austria 9×19, M&P 9C Smith & Wesson Springfield MA USA, and Stoeger Cougar 8000F.