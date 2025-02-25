TANGKAK, Feb 25 — Two local workers were killed, and seven others injured after a machine exploded at a rubber processing factory here yesterday.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said police received a report on the incident at 2pm.

“Initial investigations found that the incident occurred when two workers were conducting maintenance work on five machines that were in operation.

“One of the machines suddenly exploded, causing nine workers to suffer serious injuries,” he said in a statement today.

Roslan said the first victim, a local man in his 40s, was rushed to Tangkak Hospital and was later confirmed dead.

The second victim, a local man in his 50s, was taken to Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar, where he was also confirmed dead.

“Seven other victims are currently receiving treatment in HPSF’s Red Zone.

“Of the total, six victims are locals, while the rest are a Bangladeshi, a Nepalese, and a Myanmar national,” he said.

Roslan added that post-mortem examinations were conducted this morning, and the case is being investigated as a sudden death report.

He also urged the public to refrain from speculation that could disrupt the investigation.