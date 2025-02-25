KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — A British-led mission to find Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 has resumed in what is anticipated to be the final search for the plane that disappeared more than a decade ago.

According to various news reports, marine robotics firm Ocean Infinity’s deep-water support vessel, Armada 7806, arrived at a new search area in the Indian Ocean, about 1,200 miles off Perth, Australia, over the weekend.

The vessel is now scouring the seabed in a six-week operation that will cover 15,000 square kilometres of high-priority zones where debris from the missing Boeing 777-200ER is believed to be located, according to The Telegraph.

The underwater autonomous vehicles (AUVs) and remote recovery vehicles are being operated via satellite link from Ocean Infinity’s control centre in Southampton, England, the report said.

Flight MH370, carrying 227 passengers and 12 crew members, vanished on March 8, 2014, after departing from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) en route to Beijing.

Despite the largest search effort in aviation history, which covered over 46,000 square miles of the southern Indian Ocean, only a few fragments of the aircraft have been found, scattered on beaches thousands of miles apart.

The new mission follows a statement from the Malaysian government last December, expressing its willingness to support renewed efforts to locate the aircraft.

Ocean Infinity has said it hopes to finally resolve one of aviation’s greatest mysteries.