KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 25 — Small and medium enterprises (SMEs) must embrace artificial intelligence (AI) and invoicing to remain competitive in Malaysia’s evolving digital economy, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

Speaking at the SME Business Talk Series: Empowering AI in Finance and E-Invoicing here today, he said digitalisation is no longer optional as businesses that fail to adapt risk falling behind.

“The future of business is digital. The question is not if businesses will adopt AI and e-invoicing, it’s when,” he said in his keynote address. — Bernama