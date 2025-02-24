JOHOR BARU, Feb 24 — Malaysian teenage girls are twice as likely to experience mental health issues, including depression, compared with their male peers.

Deputy Women, Family and Community Development Minister Datuk Seri Noraini Ahmad said that this was proven based on the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2022.

“The NHMS report recorded that 26.9 per cent of teenagers met the criteria for depression, with a higher prevalence among females at 36.1 per cent, compared with 17.7 per cent among males.

“This data highlights the greater vulnerability of teenage girls to depression, reflecting the unique challenges faced by women today,” she said at the 2025 International Women's Day (Southern Zone) celebrations, here, today.

She added that the “Jiwa Kuat, Wanita Sihat” programme, launched in conjunction with the celebration, aims to promote emotional resilience and overall well-being among women, empowering them to remain competitive and to continue contributing to their families, communities, and the nation.

She said that the Ministry of Women, Family, and Community Development (KPWKM), through the Women's Development Department (JPW), remains committed to implementing various initiatives to support women's health, including stress management and achieving a balanced life.

“Psychosocial support programmes, counselling services, and mental health initiatives have also been expanded, to ensure that all women, regardless of background, receive the necessary assistance. This aligns with the Madani Government's commitment to safeguarding women's rights and well-being,” she said.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Noraini confirmed that none of the charity homes previously operated by GISB Holdings Sdn Bhd (GISBH), to accommodate the children of its followers, are currently in operation.

She added that 13 children of former GISBH members under the age of 18 remain under the care of the Social Welfare Department (JKM), including those whose guardians have returned them to the department. — Bernama

*If you are lonely, distressed, or having negative thoughts, Befrienders offers free and confidential support 24 hours a day. A full list of Befrienders contact numbers and state operating hours is available here: www.befrienders.org.my/centre-in-malaysia. There are also free hotlines for young people: Talian Kasih at 15999 (24/7); Talian BuddyBear at 1800-18-2327(BEAR)(daily 12pm-12am); Mental Health Psychosocial Support Service (03-2935 9935 or 014-322 3392); and Jakim’s Family, Social and Community Care Centre (WhatsApp 0111-959 8214).