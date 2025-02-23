KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 23 — The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today issued an alert level continuous rain warning in several areas on the West Coast, Sabah, from this Tuesday to Wednesday.

Its director-general, Dr Mohd Hisham Mohd Anip, in a statement, stated that the areas include Ranau and Kota Belud, Sandakan, Telupid, Kinabatangan, Beluran and Kudat.

For the latest weather information, the public can get it through the Department's official website, myCuaca mobile application and the Department's official social media site, or call the MET Malaysia hotline at 1-300-22-1638. — Bernama