NARATHIWAT, Feb 23 — Former Thai prime minister and informal adviser for Malaysia’s Asean chairmanship, Thaksin Shinawatra, made a one-day working visit to three southern provinces of Thailand today, in an effort to find a solution to the long-running conflict in the region.

Thaksin said the visit followed his recent discussions with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

According to him, Malaysia as the Asean chairman and Anwar are very much prioritising efforts to achieve peace in Thailand’s southern provinces.

“So, I am coming down to see for myself the situation here today, to examine the issues and to listen to the people’s voices,” he told local media.

Earlier, Thaksin, accompanied by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, Phumtham Wechayachai, and Minister of Justice, Tawee Sodsong, arrived at the airport here and was welcomed by the Speaker of the Thai House of Representatives, Wan Muhammad Noor Matha.

He said as an informal adviser to the Asean chairman, he is determined to resolve the conflict and believes that negotiations are the best way forward.

He also expressed hope to see negotiations continue at all levels to achieve peace.

This visit is Thaksin’s first since being appointed as an informal adviser, and also his first visit to the region in more than 20 years since his government was overthrown in 2006. — Bernama