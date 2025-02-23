KUCHING, Feb 23 — The Sarawak government is always ready to meet with the federal government to discuss further on the cooperation between Petroleum Sarawak Bhd (Petros) and Petroliam Nasional Bhd (Petronas), said Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg.

However, he said he has yet to receive word from Putrajaya on when the meeting will take place.

“I don’t know. I also heard it from you (media) since it was reported in the news.

“But once they call us, we will go (for the meeting),” he told reporters when met after officiating a dental clinic at Jalan Bayor Bukit here today.

The Premier also said that it is good that there is such collaboration between Sarawak and the federal government.

Abang Johari was responding to a question on when his meeting with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim would take place following the latter’s announcement yesterday that the federal government would meet with Sarawak to detail the scope of cooperation between Petros and Petronas.

Anwar told a press conference at the Madani Government 2025 Ministerial Retreat in Bangi, Selangor that the upcoming discussion was to explore the cooperation to be undertaken by both companies involving any new projects in any field.

“The agreement reached (so far) between me, representing the Government of Malaysia and Sarawak Premier is to acknowledge all legal matters.

“I, together with Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadilah Yusof, will contact the Sarawak government, and if possible, we will call for a meeting to hear their proposals. I think the best solution will be achieved,” he was quoted as saying by Bernama.

On February 18, Abang Johari in a statement said the operations of Petronas and its subsidiaries in Sarawak must not in any way adversely affect the role of Petros as gas aggregator or be inconsistent with the provisions of the Distribution of Gas Ordinance (DGO) 2016.

He also said that Petronas’ existing contracts will not be affected to enable the company to fulfil its domestic and international contractual obligations.

“Petros is the gas aggregator in Sarawak, and the DGO 2016 is a law that enables Sarawak to actively participate in the oil and gas industry in the state,” he said. — The Borneo Post