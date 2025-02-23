KOTA KINABALU, Feb 23 — Consumers in parts of the state capital and Tuaran are advised to prepare for possible water supply disruptions due to a partial emergency shutdown on Tuesday (Feb 25).

Sabah Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya, who is also Minister of Public Works, said a shutdown will start at 8 am. This is necessary for urgent repairs on eight air valves along the pipeline from the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant and a treated water pump at the same facility.

“During the repair period, the Telibong II Water Treatment Plant will operate at a reduced capacity, producing only 75 million litres per day (MLD) compared to the usual 96 MLD, a 21 per cent reduction in treated water output.

“Consumers in SK Nexilis, Kibing Solar, Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS), Likas Hospital, 1Borneo, Kingfisher Sulaman, Ujana Kingfisher, Kingfisher Raja Udang, Kawasan Sulaman, Indah Permai, Kawasan Sepanggar, Gayang (Tuaran), Nexus, Karambunai, polytechnic, and surrounding areas are expected to experience low water pressure or temporary water supply disruptions,” he said in a statement yesterday.

He said the Sabah State Water Department (JANS) will implement necessary measures during the shutdown to mitigate the impact of this water disruption.

“The public is advised to store sufficient water and use sparingly until supply is fully restored. A dedicated technical team will work around the clock to ensure repairs are completed on time, minimising inconvenience to consumers.

“Once the repair work is completed, the water inflow to the main tank will be increased. This will help reduce water supply disruptions in end-of-system areas such as Gayang, UMS, Likas Hospital, Kingfisher, Menara Kinabalu, Taman Cerah, and surrounding areas,” he added.

Shahelmey urged the public to stay informed through official announcements and to direct any inquiries to the Sabah State Water Department Careline, its official website, or its social media platforms. — Bernama