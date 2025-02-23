PUTRAJAYA, Feb 23 — China’s president Ji Xinping and African leaders are coming to Malaysia in a few more months, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said today.

He said it is imperative for the government to keep building up Malaysia’s diplomatic and economic engagements so as to ensure the country remains competitive in trade, technology and innovation globally.

“We continue to receive foreign leaders, it’s non-stop and we’ve increased our programmes as a result. Soon President Xi Jinping will come, the President of South Africa too and more in the next two months.

“We may delay things in Ramadan but we’ll continue to work as usual but visits from dignitaries may resume then after. This is part of our continued efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s position in global trade and investment,” he said while officiating the reopening of the refurbished Alamanda Mall here.

“Countries like China, Japan, America, and those in Europe are advancing rapidly in technology, AI, and digitalisation. If we do not prioritise these areas, we will be left behind.

“We cannot depend on old energy sources. We need to push for advancements in AI, digitalisation, and smart technology to ensure Malaysia remains competitive in the global economy. The push towards AI also includes efforts to make Malaysia a regional semiconductor hub.

“The government has been actively engaging with multinational tech companies to encourage investment in AI-related sectors, including chip manufacturing and cloud computing,” he said.

In yesterday’s press conference after the government’s retreat to discuss existing policies that need to be implemented and strengthened, Anwar said current changes in the world’s geopolitical landscape require adjustments in international relation strategies.

He also said that establishing ties with countries whose economies are emerging like those in Africa and Latin America were necessary in light of current geopolitical tensions despite Malaysia’s neutral policy to maintain good relations with all countries.

*Editor’s note: An earlier version mentioning the Malaysia visit by Chinese president Xi Jinping and African leaders during Ramadan was inaccurate and has since been corrected.