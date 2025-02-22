KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — A teenage boy suspected of attempting to sexually assault a young girl at a mosque in Batang Kali, Selangor was remanded for seven days starting today.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the remand order for the 19-year-old local man was obtained at the Kuala Kubu Baru Sessions Court this morning, according to a Bernama report.

“Initial investigations found that the suspect did not know the victim,” he said when contacted today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 14 of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Regarding allegations that the suspect possessed a Person with Disabilities (OKU) card, Hussein said they have not yet received confirmation from the Social Welfare Department.

Yesterday, a closed-circuit television (CCTV) recording went viral, showing a man wearing a white skullcap sneaking into the women’s prayer area and hugging a young girl from behind while she was in a prostrating position.

The man was also seen struggling to molest the victim before fleeing when she resisted.

Following the incident, the man was arrested at his residence located about one kilometre from the mosque at 10am yesterday.

* If you are experiencing sexual violence, the following hotlines offer free and confidential support: Talian Kasih at 15999 or WhatsApp 019-2615999 (24/7); All Women’s Action Society at 016-2374221/016-2284221 (9.30am-5.30pm); and Women’s Aid Organisation (WAO) at 03-30008858 or SMS/WhatsApp TINA 018-9888058 (24/7)



