MELAKA, Feb 22 — The construction of a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant at the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill is expected to begin mid-year.

Housing, Local Government, Drainage, Climate Change and Disaster Management senior state executive councillor Datuk Rais Yasin said all project implementation procedures, including budget approval, have been completed at the Housing and Local Government Ministry (KPKT) level. The project is now under discussion at the Public Private Partnership Unit (UKAS), Prime Minister’s Department.

“I have been informed that significant progress will be made on the WTE construction by mid-year, a project we have anticipated for a long time. KPKT has also committed to expediting its implementation.

“The federal government has approved the budget for the WTE construction, and the project contractor has been appointed. However, bureaucratic challenges may have delayed the start of construction,” he told reporters today.

He said this after officiating the You Recycle, We Pay Programme, an initiative by the Melaka Historic City Council (MBMB). Also present at the event was MBMB Mayor Datuk Shadan Othman.

Rais said that the state government is pursuing several other initiatives in collaboration with the KPKT to improve solid waste management efficiency and ensure public convenience.

One of the initiatives is constructing a new disposal cell at the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill, which the federal government has funded with over RM40 million. The site will also be dedicated to waste disposal, specifically for the construction as welll as industrial, commercial and institutional (ICI) sectors.

He said that these projects could prolong the lifespan of Melaka’s only landfill, ensuring adequate waste management for the state.

In addition, we plan to convert the Sungai Udang Sanitary Landfill into an Integrated Waste Management Facility for Melaka, where all types of waste will be handled at a single location.

Earlier, Rais said that, according to Southern Waste Management (SWM) Melaka, the average waste generated at the landfill up to December last year was 245,370.54 tonnes.

He encouraged Melaka residents to participate in recycling programmes organised by various agencies, including MBMB’s You Recycle, We Pay initiative, which has been ongoing since 2023.

“As of today, 111.75 tonnes of recyclable materials have been collected through this programme,” he added. — Bernama



