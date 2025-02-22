KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 22 — Yang di-Pertuan Agong Sultan Ibrahim has returned to the country this morning after undergoing medical treatment abroad.

His Majesty’s private jet arrived at the Royal Malaysian Air Force airbase in Subang at 7am, according to a brief statement.

He was received by the Royal Comptroller of Istana Negara Datuk Zailani Hashim, its Grand Chamberlain Datuk Azuan Effendy Zairakithnaini, as well as officials from the palace.

Sultan Ibrahim also expressed his appreciation to the public for their prayers for his health.

On Wednesday, Istana Negara announced that Sultan Ibrahim had successfully undergone conservative treatment abroad for musculoskeletal pain and was expected to return to Malaysia yesterday.

The condition was attributed to His Majesty’s intensive military training and active lifestyle in his youth, particularly his passion for polo.