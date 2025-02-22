KUCHING, Feb 22 — A Chinese national who was dumped by a 21-year-old resident here decided to exact revenge on her by ordering food items using a delivery service that allowed post-payment.

The orders were sent to her home numerous times at odd hours between February 9 and 20.

Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) Public Complaints Bureau chairman Milton Foo said the unwanted food items annoyed the delivery drivers, who not only wasted their time but had to return the items to the respective merchants without payment.

Some drivers allegedly acted in an unsavoury manner including by honking persistently, causing the woman to fear damage to her property as well as for the safety of her family.

According to Foo, the woman lodged two police reports against her former boyfriend in China for threatening her and intimidating her parents, as well as another two police reports against the delivery company and its drivers.

“With this press conference and police reports, I was hoping our Sarawak and Bukit Aman police will work with their Chinese counterparts or Interpol to trace the man,” Foo told a press conference today.

He said the 38-year-old man’s identity is known and they have particulars from his driving licence, personal photo, and details of his occupation.

“According to her, her ex-boyfriend usually brings people to gamble in Macau,” Foo said.

He also suggested the food delivery system should only accept payment prior to delivery because the cash on delivery option had caused public disorder in this case.

According to the woman, she became acquainted with the Chinese national via WeChat in June 2022.

She then flew to Guangzhou and Zhuhai in China to meet him between June and September 2022.

When she returned home in October 2022, she decided to end their relationship due to a falling out and several other factors.

However, this apparently infuriated the man.

She claimed that when her parents tried to discuss mending their relationship over the phone, the man allegedly spoke roughly to them.

He also allegedly threatened the woman by claiming he knew “Malay and Indian locals” who could make her life difficult. — The Borneo Post