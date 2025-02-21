MANAMA, Feb 21 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has described the opportunity to deliver a keynote address at the Intra-Islamic Dialogue Conference (IIDC) here as a recognition of Malaysia’s significant role on the global Islamic stage.

As the only Head of Government honoured with the privilege of delivering a speech at the conference before Grand Imam of Al Azhar Al Sharif, Prof Dr Ahmed El-Tayyeb, and more than 400 Islamic scholars and intellectuals from around the world, Anwar stated that this recognition serves as proof and appreciation for the efforts of the MADANI government in elevating the status of Islam.

“The King of Bahrain (Sheikh Hamad Isa Al Khalifa) and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Al-Sharif (Professor Dr Ahmad Muhammad Ahmad At-Tayyeb) gave me the opportunity to attend and deliver the keynote address at the IIDC.

“This conference brings together all the key Islamic figures from around the world and from all schools of thought, to unite and avoid disputes and tensions, accepting the reality that there are differences of opinion, whether in theology or practices,” he said yesterday

He said this at a press conference concluding his official visit to Bahrain at the invitation of Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa. Anwar is scheduled to depart for Kuala Lumpur at 5 pm local time (10 pm Malaysian time).

In his speech, Anwar highlighted, among other things, the vital role of Islamic scholars and intellectuals in providing advice to the government and the Muslim community as a whole.

Anwar conveyed the same message when he met with the Grand Imam of Al Azhar and King Hamad Isa Al Khalifa.

“I informed the Grand Imam of Al Azhar that I will continue to support the role of scholars and conveyed this intention to King Hamad to support this noble aspiration.

“This is because when scholars boldly and firmly advise the ummah, challenge extremist scholars, and criticise governments and leaders who do not adhere to this spirit, it demonstrates the capabilities of scholars and Islamic elites that we can be proud of,” he said.

The two-day conference, which concluded today and was held under the patronage of the King of Bahrain, was jointly organised by Al Azhar Al Sharif, the Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (SCIA) in Bahrain, and the Muslim Council of Elders, continued the efforts initiated during the Bahrain Dialogue Forum in November 2022.

According to the Bahrain News Agency, the initiative spearheaded by the Grand Imam aims to strengthen Islamic unity and deepen dialogue among Islamic scholars. — Bernama