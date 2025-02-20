KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 20 — DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke has rejected rumours that the ruling party is unstable after a senior party leader’s aide heckled another in Penang.

He said what transpired during the DAP birthday dinner celebration in George Town for party veteran Tan Sri Lim Kit Siang was an isolated incident.

“It’s a problem of just one person who likely had too much to drink and overreacted.

“It does not reflect party instability,” Loke told reporters during another birthday celebration for Kit Siang’s 84th birthday here last night.

The dinner, hosted by Loke, was attended by all DAP MPs – some who are ministers and deputy ministers – central executive committee (CEC) members, assemblymen, and some former leaders.

“Everyone is here today, every member of the central executive committee is here.

“DAP advocates the spirit of unity, so there is no disagreement. When you see all those who are attending the dinner today you will know that the DAP is a big family,” he said.

Penang DAP chairman Steven Sim was openly heckled last Saturday in George Town by Tan Khong Chong, an aide to party chairman Lim Guan Eng, who called him “Fan Guat Zai”, meaning traitor in Cantonese.

Video clips of the incident have since circulated on social media.

Khong Chong has since issued an apology statement.

Asked for comment on rumours of a factional struggle, Loke said everyone knows the answer and that there is no need to talk about it.

Loke was also asked about the announced departure from the DAP CEC of other veteran leaders Bukit Bintang MP Fong Kui Lun and Cheras MP Tan Kok Wai.

He replied that he will respect their wishes.

“Before they announced their decision today, they both informed me of their wishes and this is their way to bring up the party.

“They spoke very clearly of the need to cultivate the younger generation and to give opportunities to young leaders, to serve in leadership roles.

“So I think this decision is worthy of respect,” he said.

Loke added that he has stressed the importance of raising a new generation of leaders.

“When Kit Siang became party secretary-general he was only 29, so you can see that DAP since then is seen as a political party that believes in young people and we dare to take that lead.

“So after him, many others took leadership roles in their 20’s, including myself, I was only 27.

“If a party doesn’t look at young people, it has no future. So we are the same, me as secretary-general, I will grow old, so now we have to start cultivating our younger generation,” he said.

Later in his address at the dinner party, Loke paid tribute to Kit Siang, reminiscing how the veteran party leader has always been his pillar of strength when it came to political struggles and decisions.

“When I took on the role as secretary-general, Kit Siang assured me that I could turn to him any time I faced difficulties and that we could meet anytime to resolve any party problems.

“But I rarely got the opportunity to speak to him. It’s not because I don’t want to listen to him, but because his most important advice is his past political actions, which I didn’t need to see him to get those advice [sic].

“I always made decisions based on what he would do. Whenever I needed to make decisions, I put myself in his shoes and reminded myself, ‘if Kit Siang was secretary-general, what would he do? And that is how I get answers to my decisions,” Loke said.

As example, he cited the DAP’s decision to hold state elections separate from the last general election.

“I knew that if Kit Siang was secretary-general, he would have decided the same, as he would support Pakatan Harapan,” he said.

In honour of Kit Siang, Loke said the DAP will hold a party dinner as a family dinner yearly to mark the veteran’s birthday.

“I want to remind the future secretary-general must continue this tradition.

“I will take charge for the next few years but whoever takes over must remember to carry on this tradition,” said Loke.

On a separate note, Loke dismissed speculations that Fong and Tan had preconditions in exchange for their exit from the CEC.

“There is no such thing. They told me five minutes before they made their announcements and it was an unconditional decision that they made,” he said.