JOHOR BARU, Feb 19 — Over 400,000 visitors are expected at this year’s Johor Bahru Chingay Procession, reputed to have started over 150 years ago.

Tunku Temenggong Johor Tunku Idris Iskandar Sultan Ibrahim graced the symbolic officiation of the procession by beating a gong at the main stage at Jalan Wong Ah Fook here last night, in the presence of state Unity, Heritage and Culture Committee chairman K Raven Kumar, Tourism Johor director Sharil Nizam Abdul Rahim and Johor Bahru Tiong Hua Association president Ho Sow Tong.

The procession will feature over 85 decorated floats that will travel around the city for about 7.8 kilometres from Xing Gong Temple along Jalan Ulu Air Molek, through Jalan Yahya Awal, Jalan Ibrahim, Jalan Wong Ah Fook, Jalan Tun Abdul Razak, and return to Xing Gong Temple.

Our first Chingay Parade celebration. The street parade will go on till 2am!From google “Chingay is a Hokkien word tht means "the art of costume and masquerade". It's also the name of an annual street parade in Singapore n Malaysia that takes place during Chinese New Year.” pic.twitter.com/rdPYHD3NuS — ???????????????????? ???????????????????? (@sassyfarahbella) February 18, 2025

Ho said during his speech that Johor was lucky to ruled by His Majesty, Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia who championed the Bangsa Johor concept that focused on harmony among races and religious understanding in the state, where all could live in peace.

“The procession has seen the development of Johor Bahru and has fostered closer ties and unity among races,” he said, as he expressed his hope that the procession would be declared as a National Cultural Heritage and also be gain United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) recognition, in line with efforts by Malaysia and Singapore last year.

“I’m proud that our neighbour, Singapore, has announced the candidacy of both Chingay celebrations, the Singapore Chingay Festival and the Johor Bahru Chingay, for the recognition. May this dream come true,” he said. — Bernama