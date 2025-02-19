MANAMA, Feb 19 — Malaysia and Bahrain are set to explore new areas of cooperation, including in the semiconductor sector, following the 50th anniversary of their diplomatic ties last year, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar highlighted this during a courtesy call on Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman Hamad Al Khalifa at the Gudaibiya Palace here today.

“During the meeting, we were able to assess the level of progress of bilateral relations between Malaysia and Bahrain as well as have the opportunity to explore new forms of cooperation.

“This cooperation covers several key result areas, including investment and trade, Islamic finance and banking, semiconductors and connectivity covering the tourism sector,” he said in a statement.

Anwar arrived in Bahrain earlier today for an official visit to the Gulf country at the invitation of the Crown Prince.

During the hour-long meeting, the two leaders also discussed regional developments, with a particular focus on Palestine.

“This matter requires comprehensive cooperation and willpower to ensure that the Muslim brothers there are in good condition and receive the much-needed support,” the Prime Minister said.

As part of Malaysia’s Asean Chairmanship, Anwar also extended an invitation to the Crown Prince to visit Malaysia or attend the upcoming Asean-Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Summit and the Asean-GCC+ China Summit.

“May the relationship between Malaysia and Bahrain continue to be strengthened and attract more investments for the sake of the country’s economic progress and potential,” he added.

Tomorrow, Anwar is scheduled to have an audience with the King of Bahrain, Raja Hamad Isa Al Khalifa, at the Sakhir Palace in the southern part of the country.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, is scheduled to hold talks with Bahrain’s Finance Minister, Shaikh Salman Khalifa Al Khalifa and visit the Bahrain Economic Development Board to explore economic collaboration.

The prime minister is also scheduled to meet the Malaysian diaspora at a dinner event tonight.

Bahrain, home to 297 Malaysians, including three currently pursuing higher education, boasts one of the world’s highest-valued currencies. — Bernama