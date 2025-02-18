KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 18 — National Unity Minister Datuk Aaron Ago Dagang said today that the country does not need any anti-racial discrimination laws at the moment.

He told the Parliament that any racial flare-ups can be tackled by strengthening the enforcement of existing laws.

“However, if the situation becomes urgent, and if the government views that existing laws need to be reviewed to curb certain hate speech, statements, or provocative acts that could divide society along racial lines — the ministry will fully support such efforts,” he said during the minister’s question time at the Dewan Rakyat.

Aaron was responding to Bagan MP Lim Guan Eng, who asked the ministry whether an Anti-Racial Discrimination Act will be enacted to curb the growing racial incidents among political party leaders and individuals with extremist and racist views.

The Pakatan Harapan MP pointed to the recent incident involving a hawker in Sepang.

Regarding the racial hawker incident in Sepang, Aaron said his ministry deployed members of the neighbourhood watch as mediators to resolve the issue.

“A public apology session was held at a restaurant in Sepang, attended by representatives of the Indian community, influencers, residents, the National Unity and Integration Department, and the police,” he added.

Yesterday, Aaron said the corn seller who sparked controversy over a racially insensitive signboard has apologised to all Malaysians, particularly the Indian community, for his actions.

The vendor had displayed a signboard with a racial slur, advertising that he does not sell his products to Indians.