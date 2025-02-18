NIBONG TEBAL, Feb 18 — Two brothers, who were on their way to school, sustained serious injuries after the motorcycle they were on collided with a lorry at the entrance to Jalan Besar Sungai Bakap here today.

Seberang Perai Selatan (SPS) district police chief Supt Chong Boo Khim said that in the 7.35 am incident, the seven-year-old boy reportedly had his left arm severed while his five-year-old brother lost his right leg after being run over by the lorry.

“Their 50-year-old grandmother, who was sending them to school on the motorcycle, suffered injuries to her head. They were all taken to the Sungai Bakap Hospital,” he said in a statement today.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 43(1) Road Transport Act 1987 and urged those with information on the accident to contact investigation officer Sgt Mohd Rizal Abdul Rani at 013-9396252 or the nearest police station.

Earlier, video clips and photographs of the accident went viral on social media, drawing sympathetic reactions from the public who also prayed for the well-being of the victims. — Bernama