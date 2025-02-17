MIRI, Feb 17 — The Miri District Criminal Investigation Department arrested a man yesterday for allegedly stealing solar lights from a campsite at Jalan Bakam.

A police spokesperson said in a statement that the suspect in his 50s was arrested at a house in Kampung Pusil, Jalan Bakam approximately 24 hours after being caught on closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage at the campsite.

The footage showed a man stealing several solar lights installed on trees around the campsite yesterday afternoon.

During the arrest, police seized several items along with tools believed to have been used in the crime.

The case is being investigated under Section 379 of the Penal Code for theft, which carries a penalty of imprisonment for a maximum seven years, or a fine, or both upon conviction.

The police thanked the public for their cooperation in solving the case and urged residents to continue reporting any criminal activities in their areas. — The Borneo Post