BINTULU, Feb 17 — It had just started drizzling when content creator and animal activist Francis Ngu Hown Hua, also known as Daddy Bella among his social media followers, finished his daily routine of feeding stray dogs around Bintulu town in the evening on the eve of Chinese New Year.

On his way home to Taman Bandar Jaya, a short distance away from here, the piercing wail of the flood warning siren suddenly shattered the air. Strong winds howled and an unusually heavy downpour battered Bintulu.

As floodwaters rose rapidly in the Tanjung Batu area on his way home, Ngu had no choice but to find an alternative route home. He reached home safely just in time to have dinner with his wife and six canine “furkids”, all rescues.

That night, he uploaded videos on his Facebook page, sharing footage of the devastating flood in Kampung Gita, Kuching, and urging his followers to pray for the safety of those affected. He had no idea that Bintulu was about to suffer the same fate as rain continued to pour that night.

Rude awakening

By the time he woke up the next morning (Jan 29), floodwaters had already surged into his housing area. Alarmed, he rushed out at about 6.30 am to check on his grocery store on the ground floor of the nearby Pine Court apartments, only to find the area flooded, with water reaching up to his chest.

A sense of dread gripped Ngu as he waded towards his shop, located almost 40 metres from the main road. His concern was not for his inventory but for the stray animals he was sheltering inside – three dogs and two cats to be exact. He has even given them names, as he does with every stray he rescues.

Struggling to push open his shop door, Ngu barely had time to react before Panjang the dog leaped out. Momoi, another dog, was precariously perched on a floating fridge, while the two cats Noty and Simba remained safe inside a cage.

But Tam Tam, his black dog, was nowhere to be seen. Ngu panicked and called out its name desperately. It was pitch dark inside the shop but as he reached out blindly, his fingers brushed against a leash.

Following it, he found Tam Tam, trembling but safe, perched atop a stack of rice packs. If he had arrived just 30 minutes later, he could have lost all the animals as the floodwaters were rising fast.

After ensuring they were safe, Ngu turned his attention to the other stray dogs around Pine Court. With the help of Fire and Rescue Department personnel who came in a boat to monitor the flood situation in the area, Ngu searched for the dogs but found none.

The firemen later left as they needed the boat to evacuate residents. Fortunately, some members of Tubau Club – a recreational club – who were there with their longboat to assist in evacuation efforts, helped Ngu to locate the dogs.

They finally rescued Unicorn, Luna, Nekma, Baby Sipan, Lala and Rocky from different areas in the vicinity. The canines looked exhausted – an indication that they had been struggling to save themselves from the swift floodwaters.

Huge loss

Only after ensuring the safety of the strays did Ngu pause to take in the extent of the devastation. The stocks and goods in his grocery shop – his livelihood – were destroyed by the flood.

“I lost everything. But it is okay as long as the furballs are safe,” he said in one of the several videos he uploaded on Facebook between Jan 28 and Feb 4, documenting his efforts in rescuing strays during the Bintulu floods.

Though he accepted his losses with grace, Ngu, who has 215,000 followers on his ‘Francis ngu hown hua’ Facebook page, could not help but worry about how he would rebuild his grocery business.

For more than 10 years he has been doing charitable work, including feeding 70 to 80 stray dogs around Bintulu town, with the store’s proceeds.

Most of the dogs he feeds are located at a Chinese cemetery here. By feeding them there daily, he ensures the strays do not wander too far from the feeding ground.

With this, Ngu is able to make sure the dogs are not hit by cars, as well as ensure the public does not complain about their presence.

Meanwhile, netizens who watched his series of videos and admired his selflessness came forward to help Ngu restart his business.

His loyal followers of all races and religions donated money while close friends and even orphans from the Bintulu Orphanage Welfare Complex volunteered to clean his shop, scrubbing away the thick silt left behind by the flood.

“In recognition of his kindness to both humans and street animals, this is the time when Francis needs our help, even though he never asked for it,” said Jennifer Yip, one of his Facebook followers.

“On behalf of several requests from his supporters, I am starting a crowdfunding campaign to help Francis rebuild his shop and provide for his furry children. This is completely voluntary.”

Those who wish to help Ngu can meet him in person or contact him via his Facebook page, or reach out to Yip through the Messenger app.

The unsung hero, who is also the founder of Bintulu News Page on Facebook which carries news and happenings and promotes businesses in Bintulu Division, appears more hopeful in his latest videos, thanks to the overwhelming support from the local community.

“Still waiting for repair and renovation works (to be completed) at the shop. There will be lots of rooms for the furballs,” he disclosed in a recent video, hinting that he is opening a pet hotel.

The news was welcomed by his followers.

“Yes. Got a room for bulus2 soon,” said his follower Wong Grace.

Another follower Pelangi Petang said: “Daddy Bella has a really good heart... only God can repay him... he takes care of the welfare of street animals and helps those in need... not everyone can be like this.” — Bernama