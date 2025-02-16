KUCHING, Feb 16 — As the Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Convention unfolds, party leaders and members gathered in camaraderie for a dinner at the Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) tonight ahead of the election results to be announced today.

PBB President and Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg graced the occasion, joined by Deputy Presidents Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan; Senior Vice-Presidents Datuk Seri Dr Stephen Rundi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof; Permanent Chairman Datuk Amar Mohamad Asfia Awang Nassar; and other notable figures.

Amid the weighty proceedings of the ongoing party election, which will shape PBB’s future and Sarawak’s political landscape, the dinner served as a symbolic pause — one of shared reflections, unity, and quiet anticipation for the historic outcome ahead.

The evening commenced with a captivating performance by the members of Kelas Bimbingan Seni Permata from Sarawak Arts Council (MSS), who delivered a stirring rendition of Standing in the Eyes of the World, the iconic song by Malaysia’s rock queen, Ella. The uplifting performance set a vibrant yet dignified tone for the gathering.

The night was further enriched by performances from singers Genievie, Rafiq Nasir, Firdaus Manterang, Dayangku Fadzillah, and Kaderi Awang Lihi, along with dancers and other performers from MSS.

The D-Cipta Band delivered a dynamic musical set, while a short theatrical piece from Anak Seni added a dramatic touch to the evening’s entertainment.

As the night progressed, conversations flowed — a mix of lighthearted exchanges and contemplative discussions on the challenges and aspirations ahead. The atmosphere, while celebratory, carried an air of anticipation for the decisions yet to come.

With the formalities concluded, the evening lingered in a state of expectant calm. As the curtains close on this night of fellowship, attention now shifts to the momentous decision that will chart PBB’s path forward. — The Borneo Post