KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 16 — A 70-year-old woman, her four grandchildren and their maid survived after a trailer lorry dragged their Perodua Myvi into a grocery shop at a junction in Singkir, Yan today.

Yan district police acting chief Assistant Superintendent Musa Rabien said the incident occurred at 5.20pm and involved a trailer lorry driven by a 54-year-old man.

“The Myvi, driven by the elderly woman, was heading from Yan towards Tanjung Dawai, while the lorry was coming from Tanjung Dawai towards Merbok,” he told Harian Metro.

He said the Myvi suddenly turned towards Tanjung Dawai, leaving the lorry driver with no time to react before colliding with the car and dragging it into the shop.

“The lorry driver managed to brake, reducing the impact of the crash,” he said.

The six people in the Myvi, including the four children aged between five and 11 and the 54-year-old maid, were sent to Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital (HSAH) in Sungai Petani.

They were reportedly conscious after the crash.

Musa said the victims are believed to live nearby in Kampung Permatang Keramat.

“The lorry driver was unhurt. Both vehicles have been taken to the Yan district police headquarters (IPD) for further action,” he said.

Police are investigating the case under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.