KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 15 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday held a meeting with Cuban Foreign Minister Bruno Eduardo Rodriguez Parrilla to discuss potential areas of cooperation that could be maximised for the benefit of both nations.

In a Facebook post, Anwar said the meeting also coincided with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Malaysia and Cuba, which began on February 6, 1975.

“We had the opportunity to exchange views and discuss cooperation synergies in the halal industry, healthcare, investment and trade, Asean, Brics as well as the situation in Gaza.

“During the meeting, I also extended an invitation to Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel to visit Malaysia to further strengthen our longstanding diplomatic relations,” he said.

Parrilla is in Malaysia for a four-day official visit from Wednesday.

This marks his first visit to Malaysia since assuming the role on March 2, 2009. — Bernama