LUMUT, Feb 15 — Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir today urged all parties not to exaggerate the issue regarding the recent suspension of a part-time consultant at a paediatric department of a university hospital.

He said it was inappropriate to make accusations and spreading unfounded statements without checking the background of the matter.

Zambry said that so far, the Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has received a report regarding the matter and would hand over the full investigation to the party responsible.

“This (the allegation) is a very serious matter for me and I hope it will be clarified later when the investigation is carried out and I understand that what the head of the department did was to temporarily suspend the specialist, not dismiss the person outright.

“Whatever we do depends on the full investigation that will be presented to us later,” he said after launching of the Knowledge Transfer Project (KTP) of the MADANI Pangkor Community Entrepreneurship programme in Kampung Tengah, Pulau Pangkor near here today.

Zambry said the university concerned has sent the report to him for review before taking any further action.

Earlier, on X (formerly Twitter), a social media influencer had questioned the action of the hospital director involved in issuing an order to suspend the work of a part-time consultant at the hospital. — Bernama