KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 12 — Two men suspected of releasing three pythons into a drain in Putra Heights, Subang Jaya, were arrested by the Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) yesterday.

The suspects, aged 35 and 53, were detained at a house near the scene.

Earlier, a video purportedly capturing the incident went viral

Selangor Perhilitan said in a statement that the arrests followed a police report from a member of the public, who alleged that two men and a woman had released the snakes in a residential area.

“Acting on the complaint, Perhilitan officers interviewed the suspects and inspected their residence. With assistance from Putra Heights police, officers found a live reticulated python at the suspects’ residence,” the statement said.

Investigations revealed that the suspects failed to provide valid ownership documents for the python.

They were arrested for unlawful wildlife possession under the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) but later released on police bail pending further investigation.

Perhilitan urged the public to be cautious when encountering wildlife and to avoid taking matters into their own hands. Reports and information on wildlife-related issues can be submitted via the Perhilitan hotline at 1-800-88-5151 or through its e-complaint platform at www.wildlife.gov.my.